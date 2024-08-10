Full court meeting of SC called off, students demand resignation of CJ, other justices

Full court meeting of SC called off, students demand resignation of CJ, other justices

Several hundred students have now gathered at the High Court premises since noon, many holding national flags. They said they will remain there peacefully until their demands are met

The Supreme Court building in Dhaka. File Photo: BSS
The full court meeting of the Supreme Court, scheduled to be held virtually at 11am, got cancelled as students raised a 2-hour ultimatum for the resignation of the Chief Justice and other justices of the Appellate Division today (10 August).

Hasnat Abdullah, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, issued the ultimatum at 11am this morning (10 August), asking the CJ and other justices to leave their posts within 1pm today.

Earlier, students marched towards the High Court premises, demanding the resignation of the Chief Justice, other justices loyal to the Awami League and a restructuring of the country's judiciary.

Several hundred students have now gathered at the High Court premises since noon, many holding national flags.

They said they will remain there peacefully until their demands are met. 

They had also called upon their fellow students to gather from every part of the country to press home their demands.

Youth and Sports Adviser of the interim government, Asif Mahmud, posted an update on Facebook, saying, "The Chief Justice, who is part of the fascist regime, has called upon a full court meeting without consulting the government.

"We won't tolerate any conspiracy. We had called for his resignation earlier, and we'll take strict action if the CJ tries to give any incitement."

In a statement, the student movement urged the countrymen to come to the HC premises to cordon off the area, saying, "Bring out processions from everywhere. We'll besiege all the district courts, Judge courts and residences of the justices.

"We'll topple the fascist judicial system today. Also, we'll destroy all the fascist teachers' associations and syndicates at educational institutions immediately," the statement read.

