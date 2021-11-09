Stripping of Begumganj woman: Chamber judge stays HC order to take action against 3 police officers

The Chamber judge of the Appellate Division on Tuesday stayed the High Court order to suspend three police officers and take department action against them for negligence of duty in the case of stripping a woman and torture in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali district.

Chamber judge Obaidul Hasan ordered the stay until a petition filed by three police officers is heard on 28 November by the full bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

The petition was filed by Harun-or-Rashid, the then officer-in-charge of Begumganj Police Station, Sub-inspector Habibur Rahman and Assistant sub-inspector Mafizul Islam.

Advocate Momtaz Uddin Fakir stood for the police with Barrister Anik R Haque also representing the petitioners. Deputy Attorney General Nouroz Russel Chowdhury argued for the state.

On 28 October, the HC bench of Justice Md Mojibur Rahman Miah and Md Kamrul Hossain Molla directed the authorities concerned to temporarily suspended the police officers and take departmental action against them for failing to quickly respond to the woman's perils.

Three cops filed a petition seeking stay on the HC order.

On 2 September, 2020, the victim, a housewife, was stripped and tortured by some local miscreants of 'Delwar Bahini.'

The horrific incident came to light after a video on it, taken by the perpetrators, went viral on the internet on October 4 that year.

The video sent a shock wave throughout the country, triggering widespread protests.

The victim filed two cases accusing nine people 33 days after the incident.

One of the cases was filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and another under the Pornography Control Act.

On 5 October, 2020 after the video footage was brought to court's attention, it directed Bangladesh telecommunication regulatory Commission Chairman to remove the content and store it in pen drive or CD as evidence.

The court also directed Noakhali superintendent of police to ensure overall safety to the victim and her family.

Besides, the court formed a committee to investigate any negligence of police in recording the victim's statement and ordered a report within 15 working days.

After finding proof of negligence of local representatives, police members and watchman in the report the court passed the orders today, said the deputy attorney general.

On 4 October, 2021, Noakhali Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 sentenced Delwar Hossain alias Delu, leader of 'Delwar Bahini' and his associate Mohammad Ali alias Abul Kalam to life imprisonment over the case.