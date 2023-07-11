Stop gambling advertisements on social media, TV channels: HC

The High Court has directed authorities concerned to take measures in stopping all sorts of gambling advertisements through social media and TV channels.

At the same time, the High Court also directed the Bangladesh Bank to end online gambling transactions through all mobile financial services, including Bkash, Nagad, Upay and Rocket.

The High Court bench of Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Mohammad Shawkat Ali gave the order after hearing a writ in this regard on Tuesday (11 July).

Earlier on 18 December 2022, the HC bench issued a ruling seeking to know why the authorities' failure to remove and stop promotion of internet-based gambling advertisements through online platforms should not be declared illegal.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, posts and telecommunication secretary, information and broadcasting secretary, and other parties concerned were made defendants.

On 11 December 2022, two lawyers of the Supreme Court Miftaul Alam and Sumit Kumar Sarkar filed a writ in the High Court seeking instructions on removal of promoting internet-based gambling advertisements through online platforms.