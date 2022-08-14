Statements of Swiss envoy, ACC, state are contradictory: HC

The High Court (HC) today said the statements of the ambassador of Switzerland in Bangladesh, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the state over seeking information on money deposited by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks are contradictory.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat came up with the observation while holding hearing on the matter.

The court on August 11 had asked the state and the ACC to inform it about the statement of the Swiss envoy at a function here that the Bangladesh government never sought any information regarding the money deposited by Bangladeshis to Swiss banks. It had also ordered to submit copies of reports of newspapers over the matter.

The state today submitted copies of four reports of different newspapers and the ACC too filed a report on this. Both the state and the ACC today said the statement of the Swiss envoy was not correct. Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) sought information on different occasions about the Bangladeshis depositing money in Swiss banks.

The court, after hearing all the arguments of both the state and ACC, asked them to file it in writing and set August 21 for further order.