Some Evaly shares to go to Rassel, Shamima’s relatives

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday ordered Evaly's current management committee to hand over some of the company shares to the relatives of its arrested CEO, Mohammad Rassel, and Chairman Shamima Nasrin.

This move will allow Rassel and Shamima's relatives to be engaged in the process of restructuring, managing and resolving existing issues of Evaly.

The HC bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam gave the directive after close relatives of Rassel and Shamima made a verbal request to the court during the hearing of a case against the company, for the shares to be turned over to them.

Rassel and Shamima were arrested last September in a case filed over allegations of embezzling the money of customers. Later on 18 October, the High Court formed a five-member committee to run the e-commerce platform.

According to the new HC directive, Shamima and Rassel will be able to complete the handover of shares from inside the jail.

Barrister Morshed Ahmed Khan represented the HC appointed Evaly panel on the day, while Barrister Syed Mahsib Hossain stood for the litigant in court.

Barrister Morshed told The Business Standard that it was not yet clear how many shares the Evaly CEO and its chairman would be able to transfer. The court will clarify the matter further in a written order.