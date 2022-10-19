Slain GPH Ispat security guard 'accused' in case filed by elder brother!

A case has been filed holding a deceased worker responsible for his own death being crushed under the wheels of a truck at the warehouse of GPH Steel in Sitakunda of Chattogram.

Baran Kumar Tripura, 30, was accused in the accident in a case filed by the victim's elder brother Jatan Kumar Tripura on Tuesday (18 October) night.

According to case dockets, on 18 October, GPH Ispat warehouse security guard Bimal Kumar Tripura called Jatan Kumar Tripura and told him that his brother Baran Kumar Tripura had been hit by a truck.

Later, Jatan Kumar Tripura came to the spot and came to know through the locals that his brother and colleague Millat Hossain were walking inside the warehouse looking the other way.

While carelessly parking the car, Baran Kumar Tripura was crushed by the front wheel of the truck and died of head injuries. At the same time, Millat Hossain was also injured.

It has been alleged that in the case filed by the victim's family, the killer truck driver has been shown innocent and instead the victim has been made guilty.

In order to weaken the statement, it was mentioned that the dead worker Baran Kumar Tripura and the injured Millat Hossain were walking looking the other way, thus being responsible for the accident.

The Business Standard tried to reach Jatan Kumar Tripura for his comment several times, but he did not respond to the phone calls.

On the other hand, some of the workers have dissented in the case of the family.

Several workers of the factory told TBS on condition of anonymity that the victim's family filed such an inconsistent case mainly under pressure.

The matter of mocking the workers in the statement of the case is completely fabricated and false, they said, adding that instead, the truck broke the wall from outside and entered the warehouse.

Meanwhile, Baran Kumar Tripura was crushed by the wheels of the truck and another security worker Millat Hossain's legs were bruised.

The workers alleged that the driver's assistant was driving the truck that rammed security

personnel Baran Kumar Chakma and Millat Hossain. However, the assistant's name has not yet been found.

When asked, Sitakunda police station officer-in-charge Tofail Ahmed told TBS that though a case has been filed on behalf of the family, we are investigating the incident on our own merit.

"The truck driver and assistant are absconding," he informed.