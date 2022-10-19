Slain GPH Ispat security guard 'accused' in case filed by elder brother!

Court

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 08:31 pm

Related News

Slain GPH Ispat security guard 'accused' in case filed by elder brother!

TBS Report
19 October, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 08:31 pm
Slain GPH Ispat security guard &#039;accused&#039; in case filed by elder brother!

A case has been filed holding a deceased worker responsible for his own death being crushed under the wheels of a truck at the warehouse of GPH Steel in Sitakunda of Chattogram.

Baran Kumar Tripura, 30, was accused in the accident in a case filed by the victim's elder brother Jatan Kumar Tripura on Tuesday (18 October) night.

According to case dockets, on 18 October, GPH Ispat warehouse security guard Bimal Kumar Tripura called Jatan Kumar Tripura and told him that his brother Baran Kumar Tripura had been hit by a truck.

Later, Jatan Kumar Tripura came to the spot and came to know through the locals that his brother and colleague Millat Hossain were walking inside the warehouse looking the other way.

While carelessly parking the car, Baran Kumar Tripura was crushed by the front wheel of the truck and died of head injuries. At the same time, Millat Hossain was also injured.

It has been alleged that in the case filed by the victim's family, the killer truck driver has been shown innocent and instead the victim has been made guilty.

In order to weaken the statement, it was mentioned that the dead worker Baran Kumar Tripura and the injured Millat Hossain were walking looking the other way, thus being responsible for the accident.

The Business Standard tried to reach Jatan Kumar Tripura for his comment several times, but he did not respond to the phone calls.

On the other hand, some of the workers have dissented in the case of the family.

Several workers of the factory told TBS on condition of anonymity that the victim's family filed such an inconsistent case mainly under pressure.

The matter of mocking the workers in the statement of the case is completely fabricated and false, they said, adding that instead, the truck broke the wall from outside and entered the warehouse.

Meanwhile, Baran Kumar Tripura was crushed by the wheels of the truck and another security worker Millat Hossain's legs were bruised.

The workers alleged that the driver's assistant was driving the truck that rammed security 

personnel Baran Kumar Chakma and Millat Hossain. However, the assistant's name has not yet been found.

When asked, Sitakunda police station officer-in-charge Tofail Ahmed told TBS that though a case has been filed on behalf of the family, we are investigating the incident on our own merit.

"The truck driver and assistant are absconding," he informed.

Bangladesh / Top News

case filed / GPH Ispat Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Beli Begum took haleem from Faridpur to Athens

10h | Panorama
Joe Biden, who once supported a similar bill as Senator, has said he’s ready to work with Congress to curb OPEC influence. Photo: Bloomberg

Making Opec+ subject to US antitrust law will backfire

9h | Panorama
Photo: Aneek Mustafa Anwar

Remnants of the silver screen’s golden days

9h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

1h | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

2h | Videos
Hyundai offers chance to get World Cup ticket with car purchase

Hyundai offers chance to get World Cup ticket with car purchase

2h | Videos
What is the reason behind the extinction of Mammoth?

What is the reason behind the extinction of Mammoth?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

3
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

6
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays