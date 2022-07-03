Six bank accounts of the lawyer of Grameen Telecom workers’ frozen

Court

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 07:31 pm

The lawyer of the workers who were dismissed from work at Grameen Telecom, owned by Nobel Laureate Professor Yunus, alleged that at least six of his bank accounts have been frozen.

Advocate Md Yousuf Ali alleged this to the media at the Supreme Court premises on Sunday.

Earlier on 30 June, the High Court raised the issue of compromise by the petitioners, who wanted liquidation of Grameen Telecom, by managing their lawyer for Tk12 crore.

The High Court held a hearing on the withdrawal of the case against Grameen Telecom that sought liquidation of the company.

The High Court bench of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarker said that the employees were forced to compromise by managing their lawyer in exchange for money. There should not be any irregularities in using the court and if everything does not occur as per the law, the matter would be dealt with seriously.

The court expressed surprise regarding the lawyers' fee of Tk12 crore.

As many as 176 workers who were dismissed appealed to the High Court seeking liquidation of Grameen Telecom as the company was not paying their dues amounting to Tk437 crore.   

Later, Grameen Telecom authorities compromised with the workers where the lawyer acted as the medium.

The workers appealed to withdraw the liquidation case on 23 May showing conciliation as the cause. On the day of the hearing on 30 June, the court asked the workers to submit the contract paper and payment documents. 

