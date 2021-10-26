‘Sinha was shot from Liaquat's revolver’

Major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was shot with the revolver of police inspector (suspended) Liaquat Ali, firearms inspector Mizanur Rahman testified in a court on Tuesday.

Mizanur Rahman told Cox's Bazar District and Session Judge Mohammad Ismail Hossain that they examined the official revolver used by Liaquat at the direction of the court and confirmed that the bullets found on Sinha's body were fired from Liaqat's revolver.

The recording of testimonial statements for the second day of the sixth phase deposition in the much-talked-about Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan case began at 10.15 am with Ehsanul Karim, an official of the mobile network company Robi.

The court recorded the statements of a total of 14 witnesses on Tuesday, our Cox's Bazar correspondent came to know about the statements from several lawyers and sources at the court.

With the latest ones, a total of 56 people testified in the case, said Public Prosecutor Advocate Faridul Alam.

He said all the witnesses comprising of police, firearms inspectors, private job holders and locals gave important and sensitive information in connection with the murder today.

Earlier on the day, all the 15 accused of the case were taken to the court from Cox's Bazar district jail at 9.30 am amidst strict police vigilance.

The accused are suspended OC Pradeep Kumar Das, inspector Liaquat Ali, constable Rubel Sharma, SI Nandadulal Rakshit, constables Safanul Karim, Kamal Hossain, Abdullah Al Mamun, ASI Liton Mia and constable Sagar Dev Nath, Armed Police Battalion (APBN) member SI Shahjahan, constables Rajiv and Md Abdullah, and Nurul Amin, Md Nizam Uddin and Ayaz Uddin. Teknaf Baharchhara Marishbunia village residents and witnesses were present in court.

Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was shot to death by police at Shamlapur check post in Baharchhara union of Teknaf upazila on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive road on the night of July 31 last year.

Sinha's sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous filed a case against nine policemen, including former Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das and former inspector in charge of Baharchhara Investigation Center Liaquat Ali.