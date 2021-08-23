Sinha murder: 15 accused produced before court as trial begins

Fifteen accused including the former officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das have been produced before the court as recording testimonies of the witnesses has begun today in the murder case of Major (Retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan.

The accused people were brought to the District and Sessions judge's court from Cox's Bazar jail around 9:30am today.

The court proceeding started off with recording the testimonies of Sinha's elder sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, said Faridul Alam, public prosecutor of the court.

According to the public prosecutor, the statement of 1-15 number witnesses will be recorded between 23-25 August.

Three witnesses will be testified on the first day. The two other witnesses on Monday are Sahidul Islam Sifat, Sinha's associate and Mohammad Ali from Minabazar area of Teknaf.

So far 83 people have been made witnesses in the case.

The recording of testimonies remained halted since July due to the suspension of court proceedings amid countrywide lockdown.

Earlier, Md Khairul Islam, Investigation officer of RAB-15 and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) submitted the charge-sheet accusing 15 people including former Teknaf Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das in the case.

The accused in the case include suspended inspector of Baharchhara police outpost Liakat Ali, OC of Teknaf police station Pradeep Kumar Das, Rubel Sharma, bodyguard, Teknaf Police Station SI Nandadulal Rakshit, ASI Liton Mia, constables Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain, Abdullah Al Mamun, Sagar Deb, Md Rajiv and Md Abdullah, and SI of APBN Md Shahjahan.

Major Sinha (Retd) was shot dead by the police at the Shamlapur police check post under Baharchhara union in Teknaf Upazila on July 31 last year.

Sinha's sister filed a murder case with the Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court accusing nine people, including then OC Pradeep and inspector Liakat Ali on August 5. All nine policemen accused were dismissed from the force.