Singer Noble gets bail in fraud case

UNB
22 May, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 08:05 pm

Mainul Ahsan Noble. Photo: Collected
Mainul Ahsan Noble. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has granted bail to singer Mainul Ahsan Noble in a fraud case filed with Motijheel Police Station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin passed the order on Monday.

Earlier in the day, DB inspector Humayun Kabir, also the investigating officer of the case, produced him before the court after completion of his one-day remand in the case.

Advocate Abdullah Al Mamun stood for Noble.

Md Safayet Islam filed a case on 16 May on behalf of Shariatpur's Vedorganj Headquarter Pilot High School's HSC 16th batch.

Later, a court granted one-day remand to Noble on 20 May.

According to the case details, Noble received TK1.72 lakh for performing at the high school's reunion programme but he didn't perform at the event organised for 28 April and he did not even return the money.

Earlier, his ex-wife Salsable Mahmud complained to the police and wrote on social media about the constant physical and emotional abuse of Noble, citing that he is an avid drug addict and his demeanour got drastically changed in recent years due to his addiction.

Noble won the 2nd runner-up position in the popular Indian TV reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's West Bengal edition on Zee Bangla in 2019 and received the "Viewer's Choice" award, winning hearts in both countries.

However, his addiction led him to several miserable acts one after another, degrading his popularity among his audiences.

