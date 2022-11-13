Shut illegal brickfields in 7 days: HC

Court

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 10:16 pm

Shut illegal brickfields in 7 days: HC

Public administration secretary and the environment department chief asked to submit the progress report within two weeks

Dhailla Beel in Chattogram’s Satkania upazila has more than 50 brickfields which turned the majority of the beel area uncultivable. The photo was taken on Monday from the Keranihat area of the upazila. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Dhailla Beel in Chattogram’s Satkania upazila has more than 50 brickfields which turned the majority of the beel area uncultivable. The photo was taken on Monday from the Keranihat area of the upazila. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The High Court on Sunday asked the authorities concerned to shut down all illegal brickfields across the country within the next seven days and stop the use of firewood as fuel at all kilns.

The bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Md Shohrowardi asked the public administration secretary to comply with the order by engaging all the district commissioners, following a writ petition filed by the non-profit organisation Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh.

The court also asked the director general and directors of the Department of Environment, and divisional commissioners to form monitoring teams in their respective areas within one week and take measures to stop illegal brick kiln activities and the use of firewood as fuel at production stages.

The court asked the public administration secretary and the environment department director general to submit the progress report within two weeks.

The cabinet secretary, environmental secretary, public administration secretary, and environment department director-general were also asked to explain within four weeks why their inaction to close down the illegal brickfields and prevent the use of firewood as fuel would not be declared illegal.

Advocate Manjil Morshed moved for the writ. He told the media that no brick kiln can be set up and operated without a government licence and the use of firewood as fuel in brick kilns is prohibited, according to the Brick Making and Kiln Establishment (Control) Act.

"But in most districts, illegal brick kilns are going to operations ahead of the winter season and using firewood as fuel," he said, adding that the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh filed the writ with the High Court on 13 November in the public interest based on news published in different national dailies.

