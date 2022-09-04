Shaon killing: Court dismisses BNP’s plea to file case

A Narayanganj court has dismissed the case filed by BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi against 42 people including the Narayanganj Superintendent of Police in connection with the killing of Jubo Dal activist Shaon in the clash between police and BNP activists.

Narayanganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Imran Hossain's court passed the order after hearing the petition on Sunday (4 September).

Earlier in the day, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi appealed to file a case in the court.

Narayanganj District Superintendent of Police (SP) Golam Mostafa Russell was accused in the case; while Sub-Inspector (SI) Mahfuzur Rahman Kanak was made the main accused.

Jubo Dal activist Shaon was killed and 50 people were reportedly injured in a clash that erupted between police and the BNP activists in Narayanganj as the law enforcers tried to prevent local BNP leaders and activists from holding a rally marking the political party's 44th founding anniversary on Thursday (1 September).

The brother of Shaon has filed a case, accusing 5,000 BNP men over the death. Police also filed a case against 2,500 BNP men over the clash between the BNP and the law enforcers in Narayanganj.