Shackles generally used for heinous offences: HC on Jubo Dal leader's treatment at hospital

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 05:02 pm

There are several decisions of the High Court in this regard. There are guidelines on which cases such measures can be taken, the court also said

Arrested Jubo Dal leader Aminur Rahman was treated at National Institute of CardioVascular Diseases (NICVD) while he was still in shackles and chains. Photo: Collected
Arrested Jubo Dal leader Aminur Rahman was treated at National Institute of CardioVascular Diseases (NICVD) while he was still in shackles and chains. Photo: Collected

The High Court on Wednesday pointed out that shackles are generally used to chain criminals of heinous crimes such as militant involvement.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah made the observation after media reports about an arrested Jubo Dal leader being getting hospital treatment in police shackles were brought to their attention by senior lawyer AJ Muhammad Ali.

A photo of the arrested opposition leader at the National Heart Institute went viral on social media on Tuesday and drew criticism from various sources. He was arrested in Jashore under Special Powers Act case.

The arrestee has been identified as Aminur Rahman Madhu, vice president of Jashore Jubo Dal. In the viral photo, he is seen lying on the hospital floor, his legs shackled, with handcuffs hanging from one hand.

Lawyer Muhammad Ali sought a suo moto (spontaneous) order from the HC.

The court said in the case of heinous crimes including militant involvement, the criminal is usually put on shackles. There are several decisions of the High Court in this regard. There are guidelines on which cases such measures can be taken.

According to legal experts, the action of is also a criminal offence under the Torture and Custodial death (prevention) Act 2013.

Section 330 (a) of Police Regulations, Bengal, also prohibits using strict measures by saying the use of handcuffs or ropes is often an unnecessary indignity.

The section states that "prisoners arrested by the police for transmission to a Magistrate or to the scene of an enquiry, and also under-trial prisoners, shall not be subjected to more restraint than is necessary to prevent their escape. The use of handcuffs or ropes is often an unnecessary indignity."

However, the High Court refused to issue a suo moto rule over the incident and asked the lawyer to file a writ if they want. 

Following the hearing, BNP's Legal Affairs Secretary  Barrister Kayser Kamal told reporters that they will file a writ.

Juba Dal leader Aminur is also an assistant professor of Management Department of Amdabad Degree College in Jahsore and Literary and Publication Affairs secretary of the Central Committee of Bangladesh College Teachers Association.

BNP leaders and activists called the treatment of the college teacher arrested in a political case as a "violation of human rights".

However, prison authorities said the shackles were worn as per the prison rules for security. 

There was no violation of human rights, they said, adding that if any accused is sick, then they are taken to hospital as per doctor's advice.

According to family and prison sources, the police filed four cases under the Special Powers Act against Aminur at the Jashore Kotwali police station after the BNP rally in Dhaka on 28 October. On 2 November, he was arrested from Amdabad Degree College and sent to Jashore Central Jail. 

Later, when he developed heart disease in prison, he was first admitted to the coronary care unit of Jashore General Hospital and later, when his condition worsened, he was admitted to the National Heart Institute in Dhaka. He was under treatment there for 13 days.

