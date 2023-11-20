Seven BNP men get 2.5-year jail for subversive activities in 2013

Court

BSS
20 November, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 04:33 pm

Related News

Seven BNP men get 2.5-year jail for subversive activities in 2013

Police filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station for carrying out subversive activities during BNP-called hartal in May 2013

BSS
20 November, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 04:33 pm
File photo of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court
File photo of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court

A Dhaka court today convicted and sentenced seven leaders and activists of BNP including former Jubo Dal President Saiful Alam Nirob to two-and-a-half years in jail in a case lodged for carrying out subversive activities.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sheikh Sadi pronounced the judgment in presence of Nirob and also fined the seven Tk2,000 each.

The six fugitive convicts are - Sajidul Islam Sumon, Shahin, Bellal Hossain, Jakir Hossain, Anwaruzzaman Anwar and Abu Bakkar Siddiq. The court also issued arrest warrant against them.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Police filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station for carrying out subversive activities during BNP-called hartal in May, 2013. Police filed the charge-sheet against them and the court framed charges under section 435.

Bangladesh

BNP / Bangladesh / Jail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

2h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Instant morning saviours – best machines to brew the perfect cup of coffee

2h | Brands
According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Israel has dropped more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives on the Gaza Strip from 7 October to 1 November, equivalent to two nuclear bombs. Photo: Bloomberg

Can ICC help?

7h | Panorama
Due to their rapid growth and longevity, suckermouth catfish can rapidly monopolise the nutrient resources of a water body, thus endangering other native fishes. Photo: Collected

The economic potential of the malicious suckermouth catfish

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Microfinance short on foreign funds

Microfinance short on foreign funds

37m | TBS Economy
Fears are increasing in the capital market due to elections

Fears are increasing in the capital market due to elections

3h | TBS Economy
foodpanda provides fast service in slow cities

foodpanda provides fast service in slow cities

3h | TBS Stories
Retail sales hit lowest level since lockdowns

Retail sales hit lowest level since lockdowns

4h | TBS Economy