Seven BNP men get 2.5-year jail for subversive activities in 2013

A Dhaka court today convicted and sentenced seven leaders and activists of BNP including former Jubo Dal President Saiful Alam Nirob to two-and-a-half years in jail in a case lodged for carrying out subversive activities.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sheikh Sadi pronounced the judgment in presence of Nirob and also fined the seven Tk2,000 each.

The six fugitive convicts are - Sajidul Islam Sumon, Shahin, Bellal Hossain, Jakir Hossain, Anwaruzzaman Anwar and Abu Bakkar Siddiq. The court also issued arrest warrant against them.

Police filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station for carrying out subversive activities during BNP-called hartal in May, 2013. Police filed the charge-sheet against them and the court framed charges under section 435.