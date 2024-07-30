Setu Bhaban arson: Barrister Andaleeve placed on fresh three-day remand, businessman David sent to jail

Court

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 07:03 pm

Related News

Setu Bhaban arson: Barrister Andaleeve placed on fresh three-day remand, businessman David sent to jail

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam issued the order as police produced Partho before the court after the end of his five-day remand in the case and pleaded to place him on 10-day fresh remand.

TBS Report
30 July, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 07:03 pm
Andaleeve Rahman Partho and Rezaul Hasanat David. Photo: Collected
Andaleeve Rahman Partho and Rezaul Hasanat David. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court today (30 July) placed Barrister Andaleeve Rahman Partho, chairman of the Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), on a three-day remand in a case filed over vandalising and setting fire to the Setu Bhaban in Dhaka on 18 July.

Another accused in the case, businessman KM Rezaul Hasanat David has been sent to jail. 

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam issued the order after they were produced before the court as their five-day remand in the case had ended.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Two other accused in the case - Titumir College student Md Nazmus Sakib and Dhaka International University student Tawhidul Ibnul Badar Safwan Islam - have been placed on 4-day remand each.

Setu Bhaban arson: Barrister Andaleeve, businessman David placed on 5-day remand

The accused students were arrested from Shahadpur on 30 July, police said.

Andaleeve, also a former member of parliament, was held around 1:00am on 25 July from his residence in the capital's Gulshan, according to Harun-Or-Rashid, chief of the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

"He was arrested based on allegations of inciting violence during the quota reform protests," Harun-Or-Rashid said at the time. 

Meanwhile, Hasanat David, chairman and chief executive officer of Viyellatex Group, one of the largest garment exporters in Bangladesh, is the alleged financier of the offence, police claimed.

Faruk Ahmed, David's lawyer, told The Business Standard that David was arrested around 12:30pm on 25 July.

Andaleeve and David were produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Dhaka at 2:50pm on that day and the court placed them on a five-day remand each.

Bangladesh / Top News

Andaleeve Rahman Partha / Bangladesh / Remand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid-19 period was tough, but at least the internet-based apps were active. But for gig workers, it was worse this time when there was no internet. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Out of a gig

10h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Why so many deaths? 

23h | Panorama
Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos