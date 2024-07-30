Setu Bhaban arson: Barrister Andaleeve placed on fresh three-day remand, businessman David sent to jail

A Dhaka court today (30 July) placed Barrister Andaleeve Rahman Partho, chairman of the Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), on a three-day remand in a case filed over vandalising and setting fire to the Setu Bhaban in Dhaka on 18 July.

Another accused in the case, businessman KM Rezaul Hasanat David has been sent to jail.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saiful Islam issued the order after they were produced before the court as their five-day remand in the case had ended.

Two other accused in the case - Titumir College student Md Nazmus Sakib and Dhaka International University student Tawhidul Ibnul Badar Safwan Islam - have been placed on 4-day remand each.

The accused students were arrested from Shahadpur on 30 July, police said.

Andaleeve, also a former member of parliament, was held around 1:00am on 25 July from his residence in the capital's Gulshan, according to Harun-Or-Rashid, chief of the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

"He was arrested based on allegations of inciting violence during the quota reform protests," Harun-Or-Rashid said at the time.

Meanwhile, Hasanat David, chairman and chief executive officer of Viyellatex Group, one of the largest garment exporters in Bangladesh, is the alleged financier of the offence, police claimed.

Faruk Ahmed, David's lawyer, told The Business Standard that David was arrested around 12:30pm on 25 July.

Andaleeve and David were produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Dhaka at 2:50pm on that day and the court placed them on a five-day remand each.