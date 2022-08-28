Sending a person to jail in cheque dishonour case unconstitutional: HC

The High Court observed that sending a person to jail in a cheque dishonour case is contrary to Article 32 of the Constitution of Bangladesh.

In a verdict delivered Sunday (28 August), the court said that depriving a person of his personal freedom is unconstitutional.

Imprisonment of a person in a cheque dishonour case under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act amounts to deprivation of personal liberty, it observed.

The court advised the national parliament to amend the Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and abolish the provision of jail in cheque dishonour cases.

Apart from this, until section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act is amended, the parliament has been directed to formulate a guideline for settlement of this type of cases.

On Sunday, the single bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal made the observation in the verdict disposing of several cases related to cheque dishonour.

"The provision also violates Article 11 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. As a signatory country, Bangladesh cannot send a person to jail in such a case," the court added.

The court observed that no person can be imprisoned for failure to fulfil contractual obligations.

"If sent to jail for failure to fulfil contractual obligations, most people in Bangladesh will soon be in jail. No one wants it."

The court felt that Article 138 of the NI act must be quickly amended and the provision of imprisonment must be abolished. The court expressed hope and said, "We hope that the National Parliament will amend Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act very soon."

The court said until the National Parliament amends Article 138, a fine of up to three times the current rate can be imposed in lieu of the sentence in all courts of the country having jurisdiction over cheque dishonour cases.

The court ordered a copy of this judgment to be sent to all the courts in the country alongside the law ministry.