Sending a person to jail in cheque dishonour case unconstitutional: HC

Court

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 08:40 pm

Related News

Sending a person to jail in cheque dishonour case unconstitutional: HC

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 08:40 pm
Sending a person to jail in cheque dishonour case unconstitutional: HC

The High Court observed that sending a person to jail in a cheque dishonour case is contrary to Article 32 of the Constitution of Bangladesh.

In a verdict delivered Sunday (28 August), the court said that depriving a person of his personal freedom is unconstitutional. 

Imprisonment of a person in a cheque dishonour case under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act amounts to deprivation of personal liberty, it observed. 

The court advised the national parliament to amend the Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and abolish the provision of jail in cheque dishonour cases. 

Apart from this, until section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act is amended, the parliament has been directed to formulate a guideline for settlement of this type of cases.

On Sunday, the single bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal made the observation in the verdict disposing of several cases related to cheque dishonour.

"The provision also violates Article 11 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. As a signatory country, Bangladesh cannot send a person to jail in such a case," the court added.

The court observed that no person can be imprisoned for failure to fulfil contractual obligations. 

"If sent to jail for failure to fulfil contractual obligations, most people in Bangladesh will soon be in jail. No one wants it." 

The court felt that Article 138 of the NI act must be quickly amended and the provision of imprisonment must be abolished. The court expressed hope and said, "We hope that the National Parliament will amend Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act very soon."

The court said until the National Parliament amends Article 138, a fine of up to three times the current rate can be imposed in lieu of the sentence in all courts of the country having jurisdiction over cheque dishonour cases. 

The court ordered a copy of this judgment to be sent to all the courts in the country alongside the law ministry. 

Bangladesh / Top News

High Court (HC) / Cheque Dishonor Case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former ganja farmers Samsul Haque Pramanik and Idris All Akhand talking about the old days of ganja cultivation in Baktarpur Bazar in Naogoan. Photo: Masum Billah

Stealing from thyself: Ganja farmers reminisce of the old days 

8h | Panorama
President Joko Widodo should send Russia’s Vladimir Putin a thank you card. The conflict in Ukraine has pushed up prices of palm oil and coal, which Indonesia exports. Photo: Collected

A surprise winner as emerging markets crumble

6h | Panorama
The problem is that domestic politics increasingly takes primacy over everything else. And it often works at cross purposes with sensible trade policy. Photo: TBS

'It’s relatively easy to go from low income to lower-middle income. Now things will start becoming more difficult'

11h | Panorama
A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cook biryani in just three steps

Cook biryani in just three steps

59m | Videos
Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

4h | Videos
What's in and what's not in Biden's student loan plan?

What's in and what's not in Biden's student loan plan?

5h | Videos
The young generation's rising interest in K-Pop

The young generation's rising interest in K-Pop

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay