Self-proclaimed Biden's advisor Arefy lands in jail

BSS
30 October, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 08:21 pm

A photo of Mian Arefy taken from his Facebook account.
A photo of Mian Arefy taken from his Facebook account.

A court here today sent Mian Zahidul Islam Arefy, a self-proclaimed adviser of US President Joe Biden, to jail.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ali Haider passed the order as police produced Arefy before the court and pleaded to keep him behind bars till the probe ends.

A Gopalganj resident named Mohiuddin Shikder filed the case against Arefy, BNP leader Ishraque Hossain and Lt Gen (retd) Hasan Sohrawardi, on 29 October with Paltan Model police station.

Arefy was seen talking to newsmen sitting beside BNP leader Ishraque Hossain at the party's Nayapaltan central office on Saturday (28 October) at a press briefing.
 
The man was heard saying that he was in constant touch with Biden being a "member of the national democratic committee" and assured the opposition of US President's support to ensure regime change in Bangladesh.

