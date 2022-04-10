Science teacher Hridoy Mondal gets bail

TBS Report
10 April, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 02:16 pm

File photo of Hridoy Mondal/Collected
File photo of Hridoy Mondal/Collected

Hridoy Chandra Mondal, a school teacher who was arrested on charges of "hurting religious sentiment" during a classroom discussion on the distinction between religion and science, has secured bail today.

Munshiganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Motahar Akter granted him bail upon a bond of Tk5,000 around 1.15pm Sunday. 

Hridoy Mandal's lawyer Shaheen Mohammad Amanullah said the bail order would reach the jail from the court by evening. The jail authorities will review the order and release him accordingly.

During a class at school, the science teacher argued that "religion is a matter of faith" while "science looks at the evidence". His lecture was secretly recorded by a student in the class and shared on social media afterwards. 

Hridoy Mandal was arrested on 22 March following a case filed by school's office assistant Md Asad on allegation of hurting religious sentiment. 

His detention sparked outcry across the country. Several human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, demanded immediate and unconditional release of Hridoy Mondal.
 

