SCBA election: Pro-Awami League panel wins

A panel of pro-Awami League lawyers (white panel) won the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election 2023-24. Candidates of Bangabandhu Awami Lawyers Parishad won all 14 posts including the posts of the association's president and secretary.

The convener of the sub-committee on election management, Md Moniruzzaman announced the result at midnight in the South Hall of the association after the second day of polling on Thursday (16 March).

According to the announced results, Momtaz Uddin Fakir, the candidate of the white panel supported by the Awami League, was re-elected as the president after getting 3,725 votes. Another candidate of this panel Abdun Noor Dulal was re-elected as secretary after getting 3,741 votes.

Apart from this, Md Ali Azam and Jasmine Sultana won the posts of vice presidents from the white panel. M Masud Alam Chowdhury of the same panel won the post of treasurer. ABM Noor-e-Alam and Mohammad Haroon-ur Rashid won as co-secretaries. And seven members have won from the white panel, Mohiuddin Ahmed (Rudra), Moniruzzaman Rana, Shafiq Raihan Shaon, Mo Safayet Hossain (Sajib), Md Delwar Hossain, Md Nazmul Huda, and Subhash Chandra Das.

The two-day election of SCBA ended on Thursday amid unprecedented security, police attacks on journalists, and scuffle of lawyers on both sides.

A total of 4137 votes were cast in two days. Hundreds of lawyers including BNP-backed panel president candidate Mahbub Uddin Khokon and secretary candidate Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajal have been made accused in the case filed over the incidents of stealing and tearing the ballot papers.

