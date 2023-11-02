SC wants to know process of permitting housing projects in Khilkhet, Purbachal, Bashundhara

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 10:04 pm

SC wants the information by 7 November

A general view of Bangladesh High Court. File Photo: UNB
A general view of Bangladesh High Court. File Photo: UNB

Appellate Division of the Supreme Court wanted to know the government's approval process for private housing projects in Khilkhet, Dakshinkhan, Purbachal, Bashundhara and their surrounding areas of the capital.

The apex court instructed the government lawyer to provide the information by 7 November.

The Appellate Bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan passed the order during the final hearing of the appeal against the verdict of the High Court declaring the Ashiyan City Housing valid.

The court said, "Law is equal for all. It is necessary to know the procedure followed by the government in approving the housing process in the said area."

In 2012, the Bangladesh Environment Lawyers Association (BELA) along with several other NGOs filed a writ petition with the High Court, challenging the validity of the Ashiyan housing project. 

In 2016, the High Court, after a two-stage hearing, declared the operation of the Ashiyan City Housing project valid.

The government and BELA filed two separate appeals against the High Court's judgment in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. The final hearing of these two appeals was held yesterday.

Barrister Fida M Kamal and Advocate Syeda Rizwana Hasan participated in the hearing on behalf of BELA. Senior Advocate Kamrul Haque Siddiqui, Advocate Ahsanul Karim participated in the hearing on behalf of Ashiyan City. Additional Attorney General Sheikh Golam Mershed was on behalf of the government.

During the hearing, lawyers representing Ashiyan City argued that the Ministry of Works, Rajuk, the deputy commissioner of Dhaka, the city corporation, the Water Development Board, the Environment Directorate, and other relevant authorities had long ago begun activities in support of the Ashiyan housing project.

Besides, Ashiyan has all the necessary permits and approvals from all relevant authorities for the implementation of the housing project, they said.

Purbachal Project, Swadesh, Neptune, Bashundhara, Jalsiri, Pink City, Lake City Concord, Police Administration Residential Project, BCS Cadre Association Housing, Judicial Officers Housing Project are located in the area.

At the end of the hearing, Additional Attorney General Sheikh Gholam Morshed was asked to inform the approval process of all the housing projects in the concerned area orally.

