SC upholds order granting financial benefits to 196 BGB freedom fighters

Court

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 07:32 pm

Related News

SC upholds order granting financial benefits to 196 BGB freedom fighters

The Virtual Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, dismissed the state’s leave to appeal

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 07:32 pm
SC upholds order granting financial benefits to 196 BGB freedom fighters

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) has upheld the order to give allowances and financial benefits to 196 freedom fighters of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The Virtual Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, dismissed the state's leave to appeal on Thursday.

Additional Attorney General Sheikh Mohammad Morshed appeared for the state in court while Lawyer Ahsanul Karim represented the writ petitioners, with lawyers Sabrina Jerin and Md Abdul Qayyum, reports Somoy News.

Lawyer Md Abdul Qayyum confirmed the matter to the media.

Earlier, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs had issued a notification cancelling the gazette of those freedom fighters of BGB. Following the hearing of the writ petition challenging the notification issued by the ministry, the High Court ordered to stay the notification issued by the ministry. The government followed with an appeal to the Appellate Division against the High Court order.

On 29 November last year, the chamber court stayed the High Court's order and directed that allowances and financial benefits be paid to the freedom fighters.

At the same time the application was sent to the regular full bench of the Appellate Division for hearing.

"The Appellate Division on Thursday dismissed the state's leave to appeal hearing. Consequently, the order to give financial benefits is still upheld," said lawyer Abdul Qayyum.

Bangladesh / Top News

Supreme Court / BGB freedom fighters / financial benefits to freedom fighters / freedom fighters

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

1d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

3d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie