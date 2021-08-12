SC upholds order granting financial benefits to 196 BGB freedom fighters

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) has upheld the order to give allowances and financial benefits to 196 freedom fighters of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

The Virtual Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, dismissed the state's leave to appeal on Thursday.

Additional Attorney General Sheikh Mohammad Morshed appeared for the state in court while Lawyer Ahsanul Karim represented the writ petitioners, with lawyers Sabrina Jerin and Md Abdul Qayyum, reports Somoy News.

Lawyer Md Abdul Qayyum confirmed the matter to the media.

Earlier, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs had issued a notification cancelling the gazette of those freedom fighters of BGB. Following the hearing of the writ petition challenging the notification issued by the ministry, the High Court ordered to stay the notification issued by the ministry. The government followed with an appeal to the Appellate Division against the High Court order.

On 29 November last year, the chamber court stayed the High Court's order and directed that allowances and financial benefits be paid to the freedom fighters.

At the same time the application was sent to the regular full bench of the Appellate Division for hearing.

"The Appellate Division on Thursday dismissed the state's leave to appeal hearing. Consequently, the order to give financial benefits is still upheld," said lawyer Abdul Qayyum.