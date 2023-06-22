SC upholds Labour Tribunal's order mandating Grameen Kalyan to provide 5% dividend to workers

The Supreme Court has upheld a judgment by the Labour Appellate Tribunal ordering that Grameen Kalyan, a company owned by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, must pay 5% of its dividend to 106 workers who were previously dismissed.

The Appellate Division Chamber, led by Justice Abu Zafar Siddiqui, issued the order on Thursday (22 June), affirming the rights of the workers.

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the workers in court, while Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun represented Muhammad Yunus.

This ruling follows a previous ruling by the High Court on 30 May, which questioned the validity of the Labour Appellate Tribunal's decision regarding the payment of company dividends to the dismissed workers.

The High Court also issued a stay on the tribunal's judgment pending further review.