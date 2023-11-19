SC upholds HC verdict cancelling Jamaat's registration as political party

TSB Report
19 November, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 04:14 pm

Logo of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami
Logo of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed a leave-to-appeal filed by Jamaat-e-Islami, challenging a High Court verdict which declared the party's registration with the Election Commission as illegal.

A full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order upholding the High Court's order to cancel the registration of Jamaat.

"Awami League used the court to keep Jamaat away from participating in elections, fearing its popularity," Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher told The Business Standard in his initial response to the court's order.

Suggesting that the court's verdict was politically motivated, he asserted, "Currently, Jamaat holds a higher level of public support compared to Awami League. We firmly believe that the verdict was unlawfully influenced by a purely political agenda."

"Jamaat will deal with this issue politically," he added.

The apex court, responding to an application filed by Jamaat's lawyer Ziaur Rahman, rescheduled its hearing from 12 November to 19 November. Due to the ongoing hartal-blockades, this extension was requested for an additional six weeks.

Previously, the Appellate Division had deferred the hearing from 6 November to 12 November.

Following the judgement today, Jamaat's lawyer Ziaur Rahman told reporters, "Our senior lawyer AJ Muhammad Ali had some personal issues while Advocate on Record Zainul Abedin was also absent. 

"Earlier, I requested a six-week extension due to this personal crisis. Meanwhile, the other side applied for holding a hearing on the contempt of court application, along with the plea challenging the HC verdict."

"Since our lawyers were not present today, the court dismissed the appeal filed by Jamaat-e-Islami challenging a High Court verdict for default. In other words, the appeal was dismissed due to non-attendance," he added.

Jamaat has been holding political demonstrations even after the High Court decided to cancel the party's registration.

The Appellate Division today asked to present the application seeking a ban on those gatherings to the High Court. 

Lawyer Ziaur Rahman said, "The Appellate Division has said that the contempt of court plea was directed towards the HC order and not the Appellate Division. Therefore, the application should be presented in the High Court Division."

"Since the appeal has been dismissed, there is no need to apply for an injunction," he further added.

Regarding the future legal prospect of the leave to appeal, Lawyer Ziaur Rahman explained that there is an opportunity to apply for rehearing the application. In that case, it is the jurisdiction of the court.

In August 2013, the High Court declared Jamaat's registration illegal following a writ petition filed in 2009 by Bangladesh Tariqat Federation's Secretary General Rezaul Haque Chandpuri and 24 others.

Tariqat, a political ally of the ruling Awami League, had filed the writ petition on 25 January 2009 challenging the constitutionality of Jamaat's registration with the Election Commission on 4 November 2008.

In the petition, they said Jamaat was a religion-based political party and it did not believe in the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh.

Later, Jamaat-e-Islami filed an appeal with the apex court challenging the HC verdict.

The Bangladesh Tariqat Federation in June 2023 filed a petition with the Appellate Division seeking a contempt of court ruling against the Jamaat-e-Islami and top police officers for allowing Jamaat to hold political activities, including meetings, public rallies and processions, using its name or banner in violation of the High Court verdict.

