SC upholds bail of ex-NSU trustee MA Kashem in graft case

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today upheld a High Court order granting bail to MA Kashem, a removed Trustee Board member of North South University (NSU), in a money laundering case.

An appellate division bench led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order this morning.

Former NSU trustees MA Kashem and Rehana Rahman were granted conditional bail by High Court on November 10.

On November 13, as the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) made an application for the cancellation of bail, the Chamber Court stayed the bail order and transferred the case to the Appellate Division for hearing.

Earlier this year on May 22, the bail pleas of four Trustee Board members of North South University (NSU) were scrapped by the High Court in a case lodged over alleged embezzlement.

The court also ordered Shahbagh police to arrest them immediately and produce them before the trial court within 24 hours in connection with the case.

The other two accused in the case are- Benajir Ahmed, and Mohammad Shajahan.

The ACC on May 12 filed the case against six, including the chairman of the trustee board, for embezzling Taka 303.82 crore from the university's funds for purchasing land for its campus.