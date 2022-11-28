SC upholds bail of ex-NSU trustee MA Kashem in graft case

Court

BSS
28 November, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 02:31 pm

Related News

SC upholds bail of ex-NSU trustee MA Kashem in graft case

BSS
28 November, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 02:31 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today upheld a High Court order granting bail to MA Kashem, a removed Trustee Board member of North South University (NSU), in a money laundering case.

An appellate division bench led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order this morning.

Former NSU trustees MA Kashem and Rehana Rahman were granted conditional bail by High Court on November 10.

On November 13, as the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) made an application for the cancellation of bail, the Chamber Court stayed the bail order and transferred the case to the Appellate Division for hearing.

Earlier this year on May 22, the bail pleas of four Trustee Board members of North South University (NSU) were scrapped by the High Court in a case lodged over alleged embezzlement.

The court also ordered Shahbagh police to arrest them immediately and produce them before the trial court within 24 hours in connection with the case.

The other two accused in the case are- Benajir Ahmed, and Mohammad Shajahan.

The ACC on May 12 filed the case against six, including the chairman of the trustee board, for embezzling Taka 303.82 crore from the university's funds for purchasing land for its campus.

Bangladesh / Top News / Corruption

NSU / North South University / Supreme Court (SC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

3h | Brands
Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

3h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

MIB Spirit: A piece of Bangladesh strapped to your shoulders

3h | Brands
Waste collectors working for the Sreepur municipality say more than 1,000kg of waste is dumped daily into the lowland. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Who will rein in industrial pollution in Gazipur?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

The film that changed box office calculations

2h | Videos
France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

17h | Videos
How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

17h | Videos
Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman