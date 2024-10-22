Jamaat’s SC appeal revival paves way for party to get back political registration

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has restored Jamaat-e-Islami's appeal challenging the High Court verdict that scrapped its registration as a political party with the Election Commission (EC).

A four-member bench led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed issued the order today (22 October), according to the cause list on the apex court's website..

With the restoration of appeal, Jamaat can now legally pursue to reclaim its registration and the party symbol.

Lawyers Ehsan Abdullah Siddique and Shishir Manir represented Jamaat during the hearing today.

Earlier, on 1 September, Shishir submitted the appeal petition against Jamaat's registration cancellation to the apex court on behalf of the party's Secretary General Miah Golam Parwar, seeking necessary directives.

On 1 August, 2013, the High Court pronounced the verdict cancelling the registration of Jamaat as a political party. The EC issued a circular in this regard on 7 December, 2018.

Later, Jamaat lawyers appealed against the verdict, which got "dismissed for default" by a six-member bench headed by then chief justice Obaidul Hassan due to the absence of Jamaat's chief lawyer during the appeal hearing on 19 November, 2023.

As a result, the verdict that cancelled the registration of Jamaat-e-Islami remained.

Four days before the fall, the ousted Awami League government on 1 August banned all political activities of Jamaat and its various wings, including Islami Chhatra Shibir, under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2009.

The interim government on 28 August lifted the ban on Jamaat and Shibir.