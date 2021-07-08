SC orders lower court judges not to leave workplace

Court

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 05:30 pm

The Supreme Court (SC) has directed the lower court judges and staffs not to leave their workplaces during the ongoing lockdown imposed to curb the community transmission of dreaded coronavirus.

As per direction from Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, Supreme Court Registrar General Dr Md Ali Akbar issued a circular to this effect on Wednesday night.

The SC has decided not to conduct any court proceeding in the tribunals due to the outbreak of coronavirus infections, said the circular. 

However, due to constitutional obligation, one magistrate in each Chief Judicial Magistrate / Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court will perform duty at their workplace physically. 

On the other hand, the one or more magistrates will have to attend office in Chief Judicial Magistrate / Chief Metropolitan Magistrate courts of Dhaka, Chattogram and Rajshahi.

