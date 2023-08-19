SC to order on labour case against Dr Yunus tomorrow

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) will deliver its order tomorrow on a leave to appeal petition filed by Dr Yunus challenging a High Court verdict that rejected his petition against the labour court's indictment order.

An Appellate Division bench led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique is set to deliver an order regarding the matter, as it has been listed as the first one in tomorrow's cause-list.

On 8 August, a High Court Division comprising Justice SM Quddus Zaman and Justice Shahed Noor Uddin rejected the rule. Lawyer of the defendant Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun made a plea against the order to the Appellate Division.

Earlier on 23 July this year, a High Court bench issued the rule asking the state to explain why the labour court order that framed charges against Dr Yunus and three others should not be scrapped, followed by an application submitted on 19 May by the noble laureate.

On 6 June, charges were framed against four.

Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) Inspector Arifuzzaman filed the case against Dr Yunus, Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan, Board Directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan on 9 September 2021, and the court had summoned the four to appear before it by 12 October 2021.

According to the case documents, a team of the DIFE went on an inspection to the Grameen Telecom and found the violations of labour laws like not regularising 101 staff and not establishing a welfare fund for the laborers, among others.