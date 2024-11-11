SC order on Beximco pharma's plea against receiver appointment tomorrow

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today set tomorrow to pass its order on a civil petition filed on behalf of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, challenging the High Court order to appoint a receiver to conduct the functions of the Beximco Group of Companies.

"Tomorrow for order," said the three-member apex court bench headed by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam.

Senior advocate Masood R Sobhan took part in the hearing for a writ petition filed in this regard, while Advocate Fida M Kamal and Barrister Mostafizur Rahman Khan argued for Beximco. Advocate Md Moniruzzaman stood for Bangladesh Bank.

The High Court on 5 September ordered to appoint a receiver to conduct the functions of the Beximco Group of Companies.