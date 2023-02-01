SC issues nearly 150 orders, verdicts in Bangla

The Appellate Division and High Court Division of the Supreme Court issued nearly 150 orders and judgements in Bangla on Wednesday, the first day of the month of Language Movement.

After delivering 145 orders in Bangla, Appellate Division Chamber Court Judge Justice M Enayetur Rahim said he will be issuing the orders in the state language from now on.

On that day, High Court Division benches headed by Justice Naima Haider, Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman gave one order each in Bangla.

Appreciating it, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin said the litigants will find the judgements and orders easier to understand.

Kumar Debul Dey, one of the litigants and also a Supreme Court lawyer, appreciated how the top court paid homage to the 1952 Language Movement.  

On Wednesday, the High Court bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Md Khairul Alam announced the verdict in the case titled "Md Akkas Ali vs Bangladesh" in Bangla.

Before pronouncing it, Justice Naima Haider said, "I am delivering the verdict in Bangla honouring the language martyrs, the International Mother Language Day and all Bangla speaking people around the world."

The High Court started passing judgements and orders in Bangla from the 1990s. Late Justice ARM Amirul Islam Chowdhury first began issuing orders in Bangla. After that, Justice Kazi Ebadul Hoque, Justice Hamidul Haque, Justice Abdul Quddus, former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque and former Appellate Division judge Justice AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik gave several judgements in Bangla.

In a separate development on Wednesday, Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique inaugurated the "Bangla version" of the Supreme Court official website.

