SC hearing on banning Jamaat deferred till 19 November

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order as the counsel for Jamaat-e-Islami filed a petition seeking time.

The Supreme Court building in Dhaka. Photo: BSS
The hearing on the petition filed by Jamaat-e-Islami challenging the High Court order for revoking the registration of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami as a political party, deferred till 19 November.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order as the counsel for Jamaat-e-Islami filed a petition seeking time.

The SC also fixed November 19 for hearing the petitions seeking ban over Jammat's political activities and contempt of court rule.

Earlier on November 6, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court fixed November 12 for hearing on the petition filed by Jamaat-e-Islami challenging the HC order.

Advocate AJ Mohammad Ali, a counsel of Jamaat-e-Islami, filed a petition seeking time on personal ground.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state.

On 26 June, Advocate Tania Amir, filed a petition on behalf of  Rezaul Haque Chandpuri, seeking ban on the political activities including rally, procession of Jamaat-e-Islami until the deposition of the case filed over revoking the registration of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami as a political party.

Another petition was filed over a contempt of court charge against the party.

In August, 2013, the High Court declared Jamaat's registration illegal following a writ petition filed in 2009 by Bangladesh Tariqat Federation's Secretary General Rezaul Haque Chandpuri and 24 others.

In the petition, they said Jamaat was a religion-based political party and it did not believe in the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh.

After the HC judgment, the Election Commission kept the registration of Jamaat withheld.

On December 7, 2018, the Election Commission issued a gazette notification revoking the registration of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami as a political party in compliance with a High Court order.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jamaat / High Court / Bangladesh

