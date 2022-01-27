SC forms 8 committees to monitor lower court proceedings  

The Chief Justice has formed eight separate committees to monitor the proceedings of lower courts in order to speed up the trials and resolve the cases faster.

Eight justices have been named as heads of the monitoring committees in eight divisions, according to a release issued by the Supreme Court Thursday.

Justice Mostafa Jaman Islam will monitor lower court proceedings in Dhaka division while Justice Md Jahangir Hossain in Khulna division, Justice Zafar Ahmed in Barishal division, Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Molla in Chattogram division, Justice SM Kuddus Zaman in Sulhet division, Justice Shahed Nuruddin in Rangpur division, Justice Md Jakir Hossian in Mymensingh division, and Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman in Rajshahi division.

The apex court also designated eight Supreme Court officials to provide assistance to the judges.