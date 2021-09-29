SC directs lower court judges to give decisions publicly

The Supreme Court has asked the lower court judges to pass their verdicts and orders in public in order to ensure transparency and accountability.

The SC directive came in a notification signed by the Registrar Md Golam Rabbani of the High Court Division under the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

In order to ensure transparency and accountability, the lower courts have been directed to announce important interim judgments and orders, including bail, in public court in presence of the lawyers and parties concerned, said the notification.

All the judges of the lower court were instructed to follow the directive mentioned in the notification as per the court's decision.