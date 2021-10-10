SC clears way for holding BFUJ election on 23 October

The Supreme Court (SC) today stayed a High Court order clearing the way for holding Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) election on 23 October.

Chamber Judge Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order today, said appeal petitioner advocate Noor-e-Alam Ujjal today.

Earlier on 28 September, the High Court postponed the election for two months following a writ petition.

Former general secretary of Chittagong Journalists Union Hasan Ferdous filed the writ seeking court directives to include his name in the voters' list and also to postpone the polls.

At the same time, the court issued a ruling asking concerned authorities to explain why Ferdous' name should not be included in the list.

The list of candidates contesting for various posts of BFUJ elections was released on 25 September.

Thirty-four nomination papers were submitted for the election. Later, the Election Commission published a draft list of 33 candidates and cancelled one nomination paper.