SC clears way for holding BFUJ election on 23 October

Court

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 01:21 pm

Related News

SC clears way for holding BFUJ election on 23 October

Earlier on 28 September, the High Court postponed the election for two months following a writ petition

TBS Report
10 October, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 01:21 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Supreme Court (SC) today stayed a High Court order clearing the way for holding Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) election on 23 October.

Chamber Judge Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order today, said appeal petitioner advocate Noor-e-Alam Ujjal today.

Earlier on 28 September, the High Court postponed the election for two months following a writ petition.

Former general secretary of Chittagong Journalists Union Hasan Ferdous filed the writ seeking court directives to include his name in the voters' list and also to postpone the polls.

At the same time, the court issued a ruling asking concerned authorities to explain why Ferdous' name should not be included in the list.

The list of candidates contesting for various posts of BFUJ elections was released on 25 September.

Thirty-four nomination papers were submitted for the election. Later, the Election Commission published a draft list of 33 candidates and cancelled one nomination paper.

Bangladesh / Top News

Supreme Court / Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shahabuddin’s Artworks at Int’l Online Auctions

Shahabuddin’s Artworks at Int’l Online Auctions

9m | Videos
Shahbagh will turn into a hospital hub

Shahbagh will turn into a hospital hub

9m | Videos
At 90, William Shatner will beam up on Blue Origin

At 90, William Shatner will beam up on Blue Origin

29m | Videos
CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 06

CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 06

34m | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

4
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally