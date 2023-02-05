Save people from being killed by pollution: HC directs govt 

The High Court (HC) blasted the government for not complying with the court's previous directives to control air pollution in Dhaka city.

"People are being killed by pollution. Save them from air pollution," the court directed the authorities concerned, including the department of environment (DoE).

"Not even a single directive given by the court to prevent air pollution has been implemented. Water is not sprinkled on city roads. Illegal brick kilns have also not been closed down," the court observed, expressing its dissatisfaction towards the authorities concerned.

The bench of Justice K M Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali on Sunday made the observations, after hearing a plea filed by the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB), seeking implementation of the nine-point HC directives issued in 2020.

The court also said "Many live abroad. Their children also live abroad. So, they do not care about Dhaka's air pollution. But we live in this country and must stay here. Save us from air pollution."

"If the High Court directives are not implemented to check air pollution, then we will summon the authorities concerned, seeking an explanation," it warns.

Later, the court also directed the DoE, and the two Dhaka city corporation authorities to submit a report within two weeks regarding compliance with the HC directives to prevent air pollution.

Earlier on 31 January, the High Court directed the authorities concerned to submit a report by 5 February on what action has been taken to prevent air pollution as per the HC directives given in 2020.

In that year, the HC issued the nine-point directives after hearing a writ petition filed by HRPB.

The directives include covering the trucks carrying sand or soil within Dhaka city; covering the areas where construction work is in progress; sprinkling water on the city roads and the construction work and carpeting of the roads under mega projects should be done by the law and following the terms and conditions of the contract.