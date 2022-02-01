A Satkhira judge delivers verdicts on 51 cases in a day

A Satkhira court has delivered verdicts in 51 cases in a day, creating a row among lawyers here as it is unprecedented.

The judge of Senior Judicial Magistrate Court-3 Md Salah Uddin on Tuesday made disposal of the huge number of cases over various incidents, including stealing, cheating, dowry and other disputes.



Many senior lawyers at Satkhira Judge Court said they did not witness or hear about such incidents in their professional life.



Public Prosecutor of the Satkhira court Abdul Latif said the incident is suspicious.



"A legal official has already started investigating the matter. Moreover, the unusual incident will be placed before the district judge on Wednesday (2 February)," he said.



Court sources said 57 cases were in the cause list of the Senior Judicial Magistrate Court-3 on Tuesday for delivering the verdicts. Of those, the judge handed down the verdicts in 51 cases.



The court sentenced eight accused to different jail terms in eight cases while the accused in 43 other cases were acquitted of the charges brought against them.

Wishing anonymity, a lawyer said delivering the verdict on so many cases in a day is unprecedented in Satkhira. On one hand, it is a good sign. On the other hand, the plaintiffs hoped that the accused would be punished in some cases. But the judge acquitted those accused.