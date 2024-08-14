Salman, Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

Court

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 07:37 pm

Related News

Salman, Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

They were produced in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in a murder case

TBS Report
14 August, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 07:37 pm
Anisul Huq (L) and Salman F Rahman (R) in an iron cage in the CMM court. Photo: Collected
Anisul Huq (L) and Salman F Rahman (R) in an iron cage in the CMM court. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court today placed Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman into 10-day remand each.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid passed the order in the evening after the accused were produced in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in a murder case.

No lawyer represented them.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Salman F Rahman, former adviser to the recently ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and former law minister Anisul Huq were taken into custody yesterday after arrest from the Sadarghat area of the capital during an alleged escape attempt, according to police.

Hundreds of media workers, lawyers, police and other law enforcement agency members were present at the court, our correspondent reports from the spot.

Many of them threw eggs targeting the accused. At one point, they were taken inside an iron cage in the court for their safety. The commotion disrupted court procedure.

They were arrested in a case filed with the New Market Police Station, said DMP Commissioner Mainul Hasan.

The duo was charged with instigating the killing of a shop employee, Shahjahan Ali, 24, in the New Market area on 16 July during quota reform protests, according to court sources.

Bangladesh / Top News

Salman F Rahman / Anisul Huq / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

8h | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

3h | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

3d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The contracts of ten secretaries including the chairman of NBR were cancelled

The contracts of ten secretaries including the chairman of NBR were cancelled

5m | Videos
Iran Rejects Western Calls to Refrain from Attacking Israel

Iran Rejects Western Calls to Refrain from Attacking Israel

10m | Videos
Semi-automated offside technology introduced in Premier League for the first time

Semi-automated offside technology introduced in Premier League for the first time

1h | Videos
Shafin was a blessing for me

Shafin was a blessing for me

1h | Videos