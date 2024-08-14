Salman, Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

Anisul Huq (L) and Salman F Rahman (R) in an iron cage in the CMM court. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court today placed Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman into 10-day remand each.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid passed the order in the evening after the accused were produced in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in a murder case.

No lawyer represented them.

Salman F Rahman, former adviser to the recently ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and former law minister Anisul Huq were taken into custody yesterday after arrest from the Sadarghat area of the capital during an alleged escape attempt, according to police.

Hundreds of media workers, lawyers, police and other law enforcement agency members were present at the court, our correspondent reports from the spot.

Many of them threw eggs targeting the accused. At one point, they were taken inside an iron cage in the court for their safety. The commotion disrupted court procedure.

They were arrested in a case filed with the New Market Police Station, said DMP Commissioner Mainul Hasan.

The duo was charged with instigating the killing of a shop employee, Shahjahan Ali, 24, in the New Market area on 16 July during quota reform protests, according to court sources.