Salman, Anisul taken to court
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid is scheduled to hold a hearing on a 10-day remand application against each by the police
Police today (14 August) produced Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court for a hearing on a 10-day remand plea against both in a murder case.
In the court, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid is scheduled to hold the hearing.
Salman F Rahman, former adviser to the recently ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and former law minister Anisul Huq were taken into custody yesterday after arrest from the Sadarghat area of the capital during an alleged escape attempt, according to police.
A huge crowd of media workers, lawyers, law enforcement members, and common people have gathered on the court premises.