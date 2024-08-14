Salman, Anisul taken to court

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid is scheduled to hold a hearing on a 10-day remand application against each by the police

Police take Salman F Rahman and Anisul Huq to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Dhaka on 14 August. Photo: Screengrab
Police take Salman F Rahman and Anisul Huq to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Dhaka on 14 August. Photo: Screengrab

Police today (14 August) produced Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court for a hearing on a 10-day remand plea against both in a murder case.

In the court, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid is scheduled to hold the hearing.

People at the CMM court premises as Salman and Anisul Huq are set to be produced in the court on 14 August evening. Photo: TBS/Foisal Ahmed
People at the CMM court premises as Salman and Anisul Huq are set to be produced in the court on 14 August evening. Photo: TBS/Foisal Ahmed

Salman F Rahman, former adviser to the recently ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and former law minister Anisul Huq were taken into custody yesterday after arrest from the Sadarghat area of the capital during an alleged escape attempt, according to police.

A huge crowd of media workers, lawyers, law enforcement members, and common people have gathered on the court premises.

