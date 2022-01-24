Sagar-Runi murder case: Submission of probe report deferred for 84th time

Court

UNB
24 January, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 06:15 pm

Related News

Sagar-Runi murder case: Submission of probe report deferred for 84th time

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tariqul Islam fixed the new date for submitting the probe report, said sub-inspector Jalal Uddin of the court

UNB
24 January, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 06:15 pm
Sagar-Runi murder case: Submission of probe report deferred for 84th time

A Dhaka court on Monday asked the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) to submit by 23 February the probe report in the murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi.

With this, the deadline for submission of probe report in the case deferred for the 84th time.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tariqul Islam fixed the new date for submitting the probe report, said sub-inspector Jalal Uddin of the court.

On 2 March last year, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) submitted a progress report in Sagar-Runi murder case in affidavit form to the Attorney General's Office.

According to the report, two unidentified people were involved in the murder.

Maasranga Television News Editor Sagar Sarowar and his wife ATN Bangla senior reporter Meherun Runi were found dead at their rented apartment in the city's West Rajabazar area on 11 February, 2012.

Nousher Ali Roman, brother of Runi, filed a case with Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Station on the following day.

Police arrested Tanvir in connection with the murder case on 1 October, 2012. Later, he secured bail in 2014.

Law enforcers have so far arrested eight people, including Tanvir, in connection with the murder case.

The seven other suspects are Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Abu Syed, Mintu alias Baggira Mintu alias Masum Mintu, Quamrul Hasan alias Arun, security guard Enam Ahmed alias Humayun Kabir and Palash Rudra Pal.

Top News

Sagar-Runi murder / probe report

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

3h | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

4h | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

7h | Panorama
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Govt needs to show political commitment rather than just trying to satisfy pressure groups’

8h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

23h | Videos
Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

23h | Videos
Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

23h | Videos
Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

5
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’