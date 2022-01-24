Sagar-Runi murder case: Submission of probe report deferred for 84th time

A Dhaka court on Monday asked the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) to submit by 23 February the probe report in the murder case of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi.

With this, the deadline for submission of probe report in the case deferred for the 84th time.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tariqul Islam fixed the new date for submitting the probe report, said sub-inspector Jalal Uddin of the court.

On 2 March last year, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) submitted a progress report in Sagar-Runi murder case in affidavit form to the Attorney General's Office.

According to the report, two unidentified people were involved in the murder.

Maasranga Television News Editor Sagar Sarowar and his wife ATN Bangla senior reporter Meherun Runi were found dead at their rented apartment in the city's West Rajabazar area on 11 February, 2012.

Nousher Ali Roman, brother of Runi, filed a case with Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Station on the following day.

Police arrested Tanvir in connection with the murder case on 1 October, 2012. Later, he secured bail in 2014.

Law enforcers have so far arrested eight people, including Tanvir, in connection with the murder case.

The seven other suspects are Rafiqul Islam, Bakul Mia, Abu Syed, Mintu alias Baggira Mintu alias Masum Mintu, Quamrul Hasan alias Arun, security guard Enam Ahmed alias Humayun Kabir and Palash Rudra Pal.