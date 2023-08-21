Sabotage case: 6 Jamaat men jailed for 3yrs

21 August, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 07:31 pm

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

A Dhaka court on Monday sentenced six Jamaat-e-Islami members and activists to three years of rigorous imprisonment each, in a sabotage case lodged against them with Tejgaon Thana in 2013.

Also, a fine of Tk5,000 was imposed on each of them, and three months more in jail in default of the payment.

Among the six convicts- Aurangzeb and Ishak were out on bail. They were taken before the court this afternoon, but they eventually left the court premises before the hearing even started and didn't come back.

Judge Saiful Islam of the Speedy Trial Tribunal- 2 issued an arrest warrant against the duo cancelling their bail and pronounced the verdict.

The other convicts of the case- Didar Hossen Sajeeb, Yusuf Ali, Mujahidul Islam and Sultan Mahmud are absconding ever since the case was filed.

On 18 October 2013, during the strike called by 18 parties including BNP-Jamaat, 20-25 leaders and activists of Jamaat and Islami Chhatra Shibir took out a procession to create panic among the public and detonated cocktails at police and general people near Shahid Tajuddin Sarani in Tejgaon.

The then ASI of Tejgaon police station Abdul Malek filed a case under the Speedy Trial Act, 2002 after the incident.

During the trial of the case, 9 out of 10 witnesses testified before the court.

