Sabera, wife of BNP leader Aman, gets bail in corruption case

A Dhaka court on Tuesday (5 September) granted bail to Sabera Aman, wife of BNP leader Amanullah Aman, in a corruption case till 15 January.

Chamber Justice M Enayetur Rahim granted the bail considering she is a cancer patient.

Earlier on Sunday (3 September), Sabera Aman surrendered before the court, and Judge of Dhaka Special Judge Court-1 Abul Kashem ordered her to be sent to jail after the hearing.

The court also rejected her bail petition in the case.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 6 March 2007, filed a case with the city's Kafrul police station against Aman Ullah Aman and his wife Sabera Aman.

On 21 June 2007, a court sentenced Aman to 13 years imprisonment and his wife to three years in jail in the case.

Later, they filed an appeal challenging the lower court order.

On 16 August 2010, the High Court acquitted them.

The Anti-Corruption Commission submitted a petition to the Appellate Division challenging the HC order.

On 26 May 2014, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court asked the High Court to re-hear the petition.

On 30 May, the High Court upheld the lower court order that had sentenced Aman to 13 years in jail and his wife Sabera to three years.

It also asked them to surrender before the court within 15 days of getting the text of the verdict.

