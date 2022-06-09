Rohingya man sentenced to death in drugs case 

A Cox's Bazar court has sentenced a Rohingya man to death in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdullah Al Mamun announced the verdict Thursday.

The death row convict is Md Arif, 28, of Kutupalong Rohingya Camp-2 in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar.

Public Prosecutor Faridul Alam told TBS that this is the first death sentence awarded to any Rohingya refugee in Cox's Bazar.

Inspector Shahadat Hossain of RAB-7 in Cox's Bazar filed the case against Arif and another Rohingya man on 9 September 2019.

According to the case statement, based on a secret information, a RAB team conducted a drive and arrested Arif in possession of around 8,000 pieces of yaba pills on 9 September 2019. Another accused Sadek Ullah managed to flee the scene.