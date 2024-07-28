Rizvi, Nur among 8 put on remand in metro rail station torching case

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and other accused were produced in the court today (28 July). Photo: TBS

A Dhaka court has placed eight people, including BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and former Ducsu vice-president Nurul Haque Nur, on five-day remand each in a case lodged for torching metro rail station in the capital's Mirpur.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Moinul Islam passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place them on a 10-day remand each.

The other remanded accused are Jamaat General Secretary Mia Golam Parwar, BNP publicity secretary Sultan Salauddin Tuku, party's organising secretary Sayedul Haque Babul, Dhaka north BNP member secretary Aminul Haque, BNP supporters Mahmud Salehin and MS Salam.

According to the case statement, a mob of 5,000-6,000 people carried out vandalism in Kazipara metro rail station from 4:00pm to 7:30pm on 19 July.

They plundered expensive equipment and broke all the glasses, screens, and ticket vending machines, among other things, causing damages of around Tk100 crore.

On 22 July, Deputy Director (Administration) of MRT Line-6 of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, Imam Uddin Kabir, filed a case at Kafrul Police Station accusing 5,000-6,000 unnamed people.