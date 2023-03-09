Resolve case over guardianship of Japanese children within three months: Appellate Division

09 March, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 12:28 pm

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has ordered the low court to resolve the appeal against an order that dismissed Imran Sharif, who has been in a legal battle with his Japanese ex-wife over the guardianship of their two daughters, within three months.

The status quo of both parties will remain as it is for the period, the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed this order on Thursday (9 March)

"Not all problems are solved in court. Parents of both children are desperate," the court said.

Senior lawyer Akhtar Imam appeared on behalf of the children's father Imran Sharif in the court. While senior lawyer Ajmalul Hossain QC heard on behalf of the children's mother Eriko Nakano.

Eriko was present in court during the hearing today.

Earlier, on 29 January, Dhaka's Second Additional Assistant Judge and Family Court Judge Durdana Rahman dismissed a case filed by Imran's father and ordered to keep the two girls in the care of their mother.

The youngest of the two children has been with her father since the beginning. Her mother went to the Gulshan police station to get her custody. Later she was produced in court on 2 February. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid's court heard the statement of the younger daughter Laila Lina.

The court ordered that the children will stay with their father for one day and with their mother for another day till 16 February. In the meantime, their father Imran Sharif appealed to the District Judge Court of Dhaka, challenging the family court verdict. Later the Court of District Judge accepted the appeal for hearing. Supreme Court today ordered to resolve the case within three months.

