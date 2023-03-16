Resolve Bar Association election disputes through dialogue: Chief Justice

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique has said that the conflict that arose centring on the election of the Supreme Court Bar Association should be resolved through dialogues, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told the media today.

"It is not a matter of my concern but the bar association. Sit with the senior lawyers of the association and solve the issues through discussion," the attorney general quoted the chief justice after a meeting with the latter on Thursday (16 March).

The chief justice has also asked everyone to keep the environment clean, the attorney general added.

Referring to the scuffle centring the election, AM Amin Uddin said the man photographed with stick in hand by the media is a pro-BNP man.

He also added that the pro-BNP lawyers did not want the election to be held and tore ballot papers the night before election.

Ruling out a possibility of re-organising the election, the attorney general said "The election is going smoothly and hundreds of lawyers are voting along the lines."