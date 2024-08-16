Mirpur college student murder: Court asks police to submit probe report on case against Hasina, others on 22 Sept

Court

Sheikh Hasina. File Photo: Collected
Sheikh Hasina. File Photo: Collected

A Dhaka Court today (16 August) set 22 September to submit a probe report in a student murder case against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 24 others.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Zaki-Al-Farabi set the date after accepting the FIR.

On 14 August, a case was filed against them for the killing of Faizul Islam Rajon, a student of Dhaka Model Degree College in the capital's Kafrul area.

Former ministers Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Anisul Haque, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Hasan Mahmud, former state minister Mohammad Ali Arafat, former advisor of the ousted government Salman Fazlur Rahman, former lawmaker Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Additional IGP and former Director General of RAB Barrister Md Harun-Ar-Rashid, former DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman, former DB Chief Harun-ar Rashid and a number of Awami League leaders have also been made accused in the case.

According to the FIR, Rajon, an 18-year-old student was killed while police randomly fired at the peaceful protest rally of students on 19 July, near the Mirpur-10 intersection area.

During the firing, many other protesters died, it added.

