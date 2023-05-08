Remove words like Pakistan, East Pakistan from existing laws of country: HC

BSS
08 May, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 05:13 pm

The High Court (HC) has issued a rule asking why it shall not declare the 'inaction' of authorities concerned in removing words like Pakistan, Islamic Republic of Pakistan and East Pakistan from existing laws of the country and amending those.

The court asked the secretary of the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division to respond within four weeks.

A High Court division bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury passed the order after holding a hearing on a writ filed in this regard.

The court also ordered a list of laws having those names.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Robiul Alam Soikat filed the plea, while Advocate Abdullah Al Masud and Advocate Kamrul Islam moved the plea before the court.

"The court asked the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division secretary to form a five-member committee to prepare a list of such laws and submit the list within 60 days," Advocate Kamrul Islam said.

 

