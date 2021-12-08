Remove videos of BNP leader Alal’s offensive remarks about PM: HC to BTRC

Court

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 02:08 pm

Related News

Remove videos of BNP leader Alal’s offensive remarks about PM: HC to BTRC

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) chairman has been asked to implement the directive.

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 02:08 pm
High Court, Bangladesh. Photo- The Business Standard
High Court, Bangladesh. Photo- The Business Standard

The High Court has directed Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove videos of BNP Joint Secretary General Moazzem Hossain Alal's offensive remarks about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from social media.

The High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) chairman has been asked to implement the directive.

Barrister Syed Saidul Haque Sumon had brought the matter to the court's notice.

BNP leader Moazzem Hossain Alal is currently undergoing treatment in India.

BNP leaders said he left the country on 26 November for advanced treatment.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nuruddin Ahmed, a student of Population Sciences Department of Dhaka University, lodged a complaint against Alal at Shahbagh police station.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Ramna Zone Bayezidur Rahman confirmed the information to the media.

In the written complaint, Nuruddin mentioned that he is filing the complaint against the BNP joint secretary general, a former member of parliament from Barishal-2 constituency, for making obscene remarks about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Facebook. He saw the video sitting in room 239 of Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall of Dhaka University at around 12am Tuesday.

"The video is degrading and defamatory for the government and the people of the country", added the statement.

He pleaded for legal action in this regard.

Bangladesh / Top News

High Court / Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

3h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

5h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

6h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

15m | Videos
China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

20m | Videos
Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

25m | Videos
Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study