Remove videos of BNP leader Alal’s offensive remarks about PM: HC to BTRC

The High Court has directed Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove videos of BNP Joint Secretary General Moazzem Hossain Alal's offensive remarks about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from social media.

The High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) chairman has been asked to implement the directive.

Barrister Syed Saidul Haque Sumon had brought the matter to the court's notice.

BNP leader Moazzem Hossain Alal is currently undergoing treatment in India.

BNP leaders said he left the country on 26 November for advanced treatment.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nuruddin Ahmed, a student of Population Sciences Department of Dhaka University, lodged a complaint against Alal at Shahbagh police station.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Ramna Zone Bayezidur Rahman confirmed the information to the media.

In the written complaint, Nuruddin mentioned that he is filing the complaint against the BNP joint secretary general, a former member of parliament from Barishal-2 constituency, for making obscene remarks about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Facebook. He saw the video sitting in room 239 of Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall of Dhaka University at around 12am Tuesday.

"The video is degrading and defamatory for the government and the people of the country", added the statement.

He pleaded for legal action in this regard.