Registration of Nazmul Huda's 'Trinamool BNP' valid: Appellate Division upholds HC verdict

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday upheld the verdict of the High Court (HC) that declared the registration of the political party, "Trinamool BNP," as valid.

A bench of three justices led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order rejecting a leave-to-appeal petition filed by the Election Commission (EC) against the HC order, said the plaintiff's counsel Advocate Shah Manjur Hoque.

Advocate Mohammad Yeasin stood for the EC at the court.

He said the HC order to register Trinamool BNP, led by former BNP leader and ex-minister Barrister Nazmul Huda, will remain in place from today (Sunday).

Earlier on November 4, 2018, an HC bench of Justice Tariq Ul Hakim and Justice Md Shohrowardi directed the authorities concerned to grant Trinamool BNP registration as a political party.

Later, the EC moved the Supre Court (SC) with the leave-to-appeal against the order after rejecting the party's appeal for registration on 14 June 2018.

Being rejected by the EC, Nazmul Huda moved the HC with a writ petition challenging the commission's decision.