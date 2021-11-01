Refund buyers’ money stuck in e-commerce payment gateways: HC

The High Court (HC) on Monday asked the authorities concerned to explain why they would not refund money to e-commerce customers that has been stuck in payment gateways.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah issued a rule today after hearing a writ petition on the matter.

The governor of the Bangladesh Bank, general manager of the Payment Systems Department of that bank, the commerce secretary and the director-general of the World Trade Organisation cell of the commerce ministry, chief executive officers of mobile financial service provider bKash and Nagad, payment gateway SSL Wireless, Foster Pay, and Surjo Pay have been made respondents in the plea.

The respondents have been directed to submit an explanation within four weeks.

Earlier on 21 October, Barrister Sabrina Zarin on behalf of Conscious Consumers Society (CCS), a consumer rights group, filed the writ.

The writ petitioner, Barrister Sabrina, has prayed for the concerned officials' explanation about why the escrow system introduced by the Bangladesh Bank will not be amended to establish a permanent system of automatically refunding money to customers if the seller fails to deliver the goods.

The central bank introduced the escrow service in July this year amid widespread allegations of fraud and irregularities against the controversial e-commerce companies like Evaly and Dhamaka.

In an escrow payment service, money paid by the customers for the goods ordered from the e-commerce companies gets deposited in third-party payment gateways. The companies receive the money after submitting supporting documents proving the goods have been delivered.

However, many customers claim they neither got their products nor the money they paid for goods.

