Rassel placed on fresh remand, Nasrin sent to jail

A Dhaka court today placed Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel on one-day fresh remand in a case filed with Dhanmondi police station.

Besides, the court sent Rassel's wife Shamima Nasrin, the chairman of the e-commerce company, to jail.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Hasibul Haque passed the orders when police produced them before the court with 7-day remand plea.

Gulshan Police Station brought them to the court after end of three days remand in a case filed over allegations of embezzling customers' money.

A supplier on 18 September lodged a case against the couple and 25 more officials of the controversial e-commerce platform on allegation of embezzling Tk36 lakh.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Mohammad Rassel and Shamima Nasrin on Thursday (16 September) in a case filed with Gulshan police station over allegations of embezzling customers' money.

A team from the elite force detained the couple during a raid at their Mohammadpur residence in the capital.

Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel being taken to the court on Tuesday.

Later, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam sent the couple on three days remand on 18 September.

On 14 September, the commerce ministry decided to request the home ministry to take legal actions against Evaly for violations of laws and deceiving customers.

"Evaly violated many provisions of the Penal Code 1860, Digital Security Act and Consumer Rights Protection Act," said Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary of the commerce ministry, in a press briefing on the day.

Earlier, in two different submissions to the Commerce Ministry, Evaly informed that they owe Tk311 crore to customers and Tk206 crore to the merchants.

Evaly got the money in advance payments by luring people with heavy discounts on products on its site and promising delivery in 7-45 days. Buyers, however, are yet to receive the items they ordered.

The refund cheques given to customers bounced because of an insufficient fund in Evaly's bank account.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) wrote to several government organisations seeking related documents on Evaly.

Besides, a Dhaka court also imposed a travel ban on Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin from travelling abroad amid an ongoing probe into charges of embezzlement against the e-commerce company.