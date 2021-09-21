Rassel placed on fresh remand, Nasrin sent to jail

Court

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 03:59 pm

Related News

Rassel placed on fresh remand, Nasrin sent to jail

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 03:59 pm
Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and Chairman Shamima Nasrin. Photo: Collected
Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and Chairman Shamima Nasrin. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court today placed Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel on one-day fresh remand in a case filed with Dhanmondi police station.

Besides, the court sent Rassel's wife Shamima Nasrin, the chairman of the e-commerce company, to jail. 

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Hasibul Haque passed the orders when police produced them before the court with 7-day remand plea.

Gulshan Police Station brought them to the court after end of three days remand in a case filed over allegations of embezzling customers' money.

A supplier on 18 September lodged a case against the couple and 25 more officials of the controversial e-commerce platform on allegation of embezzling Tk36 lakh.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Mohammad Rassel and Shamima Nasrin on Thursday (16 September) in a case filed with Gulshan police station over allegations of embezzling customers' money.

A team from the elite force detained the couple during a raid at their Mohammadpur residence in the capital.

Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel being taken to the court on Tuesday. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel being taken to the court on Tuesday. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

Later, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam sent the couple on three days remand on 18 September.

On 14 September, the commerce ministry decided to request the home ministry to take legal actions against Evaly for violations of laws and deceiving customers.

"Evaly violated many provisions of the Penal Code 1860, Digital Security Act and Consumer Rights Protection Act," said Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary of the commerce ministry, in a press briefing on the day.

Earlier, in two different submissions to the Commerce Ministry, Evaly informed that they owe Tk311 crore to customers and Tk206 crore to the merchants.

Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

Evaly got the money in advance payments by luring people with heavy discounts on products on its site and promising delivery in 7-45 days. Buyers, however, are yet to receive the items they ordered.

The refund cheques given to customers bounced because of an insufficient fund in Evaly's bank account.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) wrote to several government organisations seeking related documents on Evaly.

Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

Besides, a Dhaka court also imposed a travel ban on Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin from travelling abroad amid an ongoing probe into charges of embezzlement against the e-commerce company.

Bangladesh / Top News / Corporates

Evaly

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

2h | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

2h | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

23h | Videos
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly